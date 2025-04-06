Winners of the 2025 Olivier Awards celebrating work on the London stage

LONDON (AP) — The winners of the 2025 Olivier Awards handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:
New Play: “Giant”
New Musical: “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”
New Entertainment or Comedy: “Titanique”
Family Show: “Brainiac Live”
Revival: “Oedipus”
Musical Revival: “Fiddler on the Roof”
Actress-Play: Lesley Manville, “Oedipus”
Actor-Play: John Lithgow, “Giant”
Actress-Musical: Imelda Staunton, “Hello, Dolly!”
Actor-Musical: John Dagleish, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”
Supporting Actor-Play: Elliot Levey, “Giant”
Supporting Actress-Play: Romola Garai, “The Years”
Supporting Actress-Musical: Maimuna Memon, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”
Supporting Actor-Musical: Layton Williams, “Titanique”
Director: Eline Arbo, “The Years”
Outstanding Musical Contribution: Darren Clark and Mark Aspinall, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”
Theater Choreography: Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ The Musical”
New Opera Production: “Festen”
Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Allan Clayton, “Festen”
New Dance Production: “Assembly Hall”
Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Eva Yerbabuena, “Yerbagüena”
Set Design: Tom Scutt, “Fiddler on the Roof”
Lighting Design: Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs, “Oliver!”
Sound Design: Nick Lidster, “Fiddler on the Roof”
Costume Design: Gabriella Slade, “Starlight Express”
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “Boys on the Verge of Tears,” Soho Theatre
