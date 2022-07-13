Winker homers, Mariners sweep Nats for 10th straight win

“I feel like baseball’s a game of constant adjustments and you always have to adjust with it," Winker said. "I took the time, noticed some things, and right now I’m just trying to implement them.”

Tommy Milone (1-1) pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to win the nightcap.

All-Star Juan Soto extended his hitting streak to 15 games when he hit his second ninth-inning homer of the day, a solo blast into the upper deck in right off Paul Sewald. Lane Thomas singled with two outs before Sewald struck out Ehire Adrianza for his second save of the day and 12th this year.

Thomas had two hits and a walk for the Nationals, who have lost six straight and 12 of 13 and fell to 30-60, the worst record in the majors.

Washington starter Erick Fedde (5-7) allowed two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Fedde took a shutout into the sixth, but Winker homered with one out. Adam Frazier hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning against reliever Steve Cishek.

The Nationals loaded the bases on a single and two walks against Matt Brash with two outs in the seventh, but Diego Castillo came on to strike out Keibert Ruiz, who was pinch-hitting for Tres Barerra.

“We're not scoring runs so we gotta try to create something, we gotta try to mix things up,” manager Dave Martinez said. “I thought Keibert in that situation, he's pinch-hit before, he's done well. Maybe he could put us on the board right there.”

Adam Frazier and Cal Raleigh also hit solo home runs for Seattle in the opener.

Flexen (6-8) had a 3-0 lead before he threw a pitch and proceeded to give up one run on six hits, while walking two and striking out one. He has a 2.88 ERA over his past seven starts.

Soto, who was caught in a rundown between third and home on Nelson Cruz's double to end the seventh, hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth off Penn Murfee to make it 6-4. But Sewald retired Cruz to end it.

“At the end of the day, it feels more terrible when I hit the ball," Soto said. “Because the things that happened on the bases and everything, you can see how close the game (would) be.”

Washington starter Josiah Gray (7-6) allowed five runs on six hits, three of them home runs, in five innings. He walked three and struck out seven.

Gray struggled with his control early, walking two of the first three batters in the first inning before Suárez homered to left.

DUELING STREAKS

Seattle moved ahead of Baltimore for the longest current streak in the majors. The Orioles had won nine straight entering Wednesday night's game at the Chicago Cubs.

DERBY BOUND

Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez announced Wednesday he will participate in Monday's Home Run Derby.

“Since I can remember I’ve been watching Home Run Derbies,” said Rodríguez, who has 15 homers. "Since I was a kid I have that dream to play in one and now that I’ve got a chance to be in one, it’s very surreal that it’s happening. I’m just very excited to participate in it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Tanner Rainey was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right UCL sprain, and veteran RHP Tyler Clippard was called up from Triple-A Rochester. Rainey was 1-3 with 12 saves and a 3.30 ERA in 29 games. Martinez said Rainey “felt something” the day after pitching on Sunday against the Braves, had an MRI, and will see a doctor in the coming days.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (5-9, 3.24 ERA) pitches the opener of a four-game series at Texas. He is 8-7 with a 3.75 ERA in 19 starts against the Rangers.

Nationals: RHP Aníbal Sánchez makes his first major league appearance since 2020 when the Nationals open a four-game series against the Braves. Sánchez, who sat out last year, was on the 60-day injured list with a cervical nerve impingement.

Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Washington.

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez sits in the dugout in the sixth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Washington.

Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker, right, rounds the bases past third base coach Manny Acta after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Washington.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde, right, visits with catcher Tres Barrera in the sixth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Washington. Fedde was relieved in the sixth.

Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Washington.

Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez hits a three-run home run in the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Washington.

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto takes a lead from first base in the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Washington.

Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez rounds the bases past Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Washington.