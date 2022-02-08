Winfrey's new book club pick is by lifestyle coach Beck

Recent Winfrey choices such as Richard Powers' “Bewilderment” and Honorée Fanonne Jeffers' “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois” had featured exclusive author interviews on Apple TV + and other special content through Apple. But Tuesday's announcement does not refer to Apple. A Winfrey spokesperson, asked if the Apple deal was still in place, said “Apple will continue to amplify the selection across their Apple Book and Apple News verticals, but OprahDaily will be doing live virtual streaming events with the authors moving forward.”

Winfrey started her book club in 1996 and quickly became a singular force in publishing, her endorsements generating hundreds of thousands or more in sales of works ranging from contemporary novels such as Jane Hamilton's “The Book of Ruth" to older works such as John Steinbeck's “East of Eden.” She ended her original club in 2011, then re-launched it a year later as Oprah's Book Club 2.0.

In September 2019, she formally began her Apple partnership with Ta-Nehisi Coates' novel “The Water Dancer.”

