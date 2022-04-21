Winfrey picks Viola Davis memoir for her book club

“The courage to share this story has been equal to my fear," Davis said. "Your acknowledgement has been like a huge embrace. Thank you for championing me and for giving me a platform to share my truth to the world.”

Beginning Friday, Winfrey's interview with Davis can be streamed on Netflix. Winfrey and Davis also will speak May 16 for an interactive book club gathering presented by OprahDaily.com, the online hub for Winfrey's book club.

As with Winfrey's previous pick, Martha Beck's "The Way of Integrity: Finding the Path to Your True Self," Thursday's announcement makes no reference to the Apple partnership Winfrey launched in September 2019 with Ta-Nehisi Coates' novel "The Water Dancer." A Winfrey spokesperson said that Winfrey is currently in production with Apple on a documentary about the late Sidney Poitier, whose memoir "The Measure of a Man" was a book club pick in 2007.