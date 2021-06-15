Winfrey, Hearst have Black journalists tell elders' stories

The project, "Lift Every Voice," will be featured on Winfrey's OprahDaily.com website and in magazines like ELLE, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Runner's World and Winfrey's own O Quarterly.

Dionne Warwick, Patti LaBelle, Andre De Shields and the activist Claudette Colvin are among the people featured. While some material from earlier Hearst television stories is used, the interviewers are drawn primarily from the ranks of historic Black colleges and universities, with most of the portraits taken by Black photographers just starting in the field.