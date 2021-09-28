Winfrey chooses Richard Powers' 'Bewilderment' for book club

“My next selection is from one of our country’s greatest living writers, Richard Powers, who writes some of the most beautiful sentences I’ve ever read,” Winfrey said in a statement Tuesday.

The 64-year-old Powers, whose other books include “Orfeo” and “The Echo Maker,” winner of the National Book Award in 2006, said in a statement that he was "honored and moved to be named an 'Oprah Book Club’ selection.”