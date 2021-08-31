Wine spat: Italy heir accuses Sting of slander, flat apology

Simone Vincenzo Velluti Zati said it would have been completely out of character for his father to have passed off Barolo for Chianti, and said Sting’s use of the interview and the anecdote to promote a new organic pizzeria on the estate was “in poor taste.”

In his letter, Velluti Zati said Sting’s allegations “not only do not respond to the truth, they are highly damaging to the memory of my father and to my reputation.”

Sting responded with a letter on Aug. 24, which was obtained by The Associated Press, offering his “sincere and unequivocal apologies,” and acknowledging that the story “as reported was disrespectful to the memory of your distinguished father.”

Sting called the duke “an honorable man, who never misled me,” and said the anecdote was instead self-deprecating, highlighting the fact that 25 years ago he was unable “to distinguish a Barolo from a bar of soap.”

Velluti Zati told the AP on Tuesday that the apology was a “necessary act” from the singer that was hardly convincing. He has not decided yet whether to take any further action.