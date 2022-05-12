'Like an inferno:' Western US burning at furious pace so far

“We all know it’s really early for our fire season and we’re all in awe of what we’ve already experienced ... to this point,” said Dave Bales, commander on the New Mexico fire that is the largest burning in the U.S.

Fire officials said there’s not much they could do to stop the fast-moving flames burning in tinder-dry forests in the Sangre de Christo range. It’s simply too dangerous to put firefighters ahead of a blaze that’s moving this hard and fast through overgrown mountainsides covered with Ponderosa pine and other trees sucked dry of moisture over decades.

Even small fires that once would have been easily contained are extreme threats to life and property because of climate change, said Brian Fennessy, chief of the Orange County Fire Authority.

The perfect example broke out Wednesday afternoon when flames that may have been sparked by electric utility equipment were pushed up a canyon by strong sea breezes and quickly ignited large homes. They burned a relatively small area — about 200 acres (81 hectares) — but left a large path of destruction.

A sprawling estate selling for $9.9 million had looked in real estate listings like a California dream: teeming with luxuries that included a two-level library, a “wellness wing” with sauna and steam room and a pool on a terrace overlooking scenic Laguna Beach.

By nightfall, the mansion once photographed against a pastel sunset had morphed into a nightmare: its arched facade silhouetted against a glowing yellow sky as firefighters trained their hoses on the engulfed structure.

After the big flames died down Thursday, the house was one of many smoking casualties marked off with yellow tape. In another driveway, a burned-out car rested on its rims. The steep surrounding hillsides were blackened and stripped of vegetation.

Many other homes appeared unscathed and palm trees that had survived the onslaught of embers swayed above in calmer winds.

One firefighter was hospitalized but no other injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause was under investigation and damage inspections were still ongoing on Thursday, Orange County Fire Authority Assistant Chief T.J. McGovern said. Southern California Edison reported that unspecified electrical “circuit activity” occurred around the time the fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon.

Electric utility equipment has repeatedly been linked to starting some of the most disastrous California wildfires, especially during windy weather.

The state Public Utilities Commission last year approved a settlement of more than half a billion dollars in fines and penalties for SoCal Edison for its role in five wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

In the southern foothills of the Rocky Mountains of New Mexico, the fire had appeared to spare the area’s biggest population center of Taos, a popular tourist and ski destination 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of the state line with Colorado.

With strong spring winds tossing embers into unburned territory, the fire has grown tens of square miles daily since starting April 6 when a prescribed burn intended to clear out brush and small trees — to prevent future fires — got out of control. That fire merged with another wildfire several weeks later, and the flames have now charred more than 405 square miles (1,050 square kilometers).

The blaze has burned more than 170 homes so far, but authorities have said that number is expected to increase significantly as more assessments are done and residents are allowed to return home to areas deemed safe.

The New Mexico fire has burned through mostly rural areas that include a mix of scattered ranch homes, historic Hispanic villages that date back centuries and high-dollar summer cabins. Some of the ranching and farming families who have called the area home for generations have spoken at length about the sacredness of the landscape, while many others have been too brokenhearted to express what they have lost.

The fire was expected to push north and east Thursday, but crews were anticipating a break on Friday and through the weekend as the forecast called for milder weather.

Still, many areas remained under evacuation orders, and crews were hustling ahead of the fire, clearing brush from around homes, laying hose lines and looking for more spots where they could build fire lines in hopes of slowing its progression.

Melley reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers John Antczak in Los Angeles and Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, contributed to this report.

