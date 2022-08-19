Wind drives major wildfire in Spain as 35 aircraft deployed

Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11.
The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006.
A helicopter drops water during a wildfire extinction work near Alcublas, eastern Spain, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The European Forest Fire Information System says 275,000 hectares (679,000 acres) have burned in wildfires so far this year in Spain. That's more than four times the country's annual average of 67,000 hectares (165,000 acres) since 2006, when records began. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
