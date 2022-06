Wimbledon updates | Swiatek plans charity event for Ukraine

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine will serve as umpire for the event. They hope to sell at least 10,000 tickets.

Swiatek has been wearing a pin with the Ukrainian colors during her matches. More than 4 million refugees crossed into Poland after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Poland is providing them with free shelter, social and medical care, education and job opportunities.

The All England Club banned players from Russia and Belarus from competing this year at Wimbledon because of the war.

12:20 p.m.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will play alongside Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the Laver Cup in London in September.

Murray will be making his debut at the competition, which is played in a Europe vs. World format and does not award ATP ranking points.

This will be the fifth edition. It's being held at the O2 Arena on Sept. 23-25. Team Europe is 4-0 so far.

Federer's management company founded the competition.

Murray plays a second-round match at Wimbledon later Wednesday against John Isner of the United States.

The Scot said he's “heard lots of good things and I’m excited to be teaming up with both Roger and Rafa for Team Europe.”

11 a.m.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic is back on Centre Court as the second round begins on Day 3 at Wimbledon.

The six-time Wimbledon champion will play 79th-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia in the day's opening match in the main stadium.

Then it's the local favorites, with 10th-seeded Emma Raducanu facing Caroline Garcia of France, followed by two-time champion Andy Murray against 6-foot-10 John Isner of the United States.

French Open runner-up Casper Ruud is in action, as is 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari and Angelique Kerber all have matches in the women's draw.

Light rain fell in the morning with most of the day expected to be cloudy.

