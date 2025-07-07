Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic overcomes a poor start to beat Alex de Minaur and reach the quarterfinals

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic overcame an uncharacteristically unsteady start to avoid what would have been his earliest exit at Wimbledon since 2016, coming through for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over 11th-seeded Alex de Minaur in the fourth round Monday.

With Roger Federer, an eight-time Wimbledon winner, sitting in the front row of the Royal Box, very little went right at the outset for the 38-year-old Djokovic on the grass below during a breezy afternoon with the temperature in the 60s Fahrenheit (teens Celsius), a week after matches were contested in record-breaking heat.