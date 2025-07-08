Wimbledon: Electronic line calling system malfunctions during quarterfinal match

Chair umpire Louise Azemar-Engzell stopped play and a few moments later ordered the players to “replay the last point due to a malfunction."

The All England Club said it was looking into the issue.

On Monday, club officials blamed " human error " for a glaring mistake in the electronic system that replaced human line judges this year.

Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Monday that the technology was "inadvertently deactivated" by someone for three points at Centre Court during Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's three-set victory over Sonay Kartal a day earlier in the fourth round. On one point, a shot by Kartal clearly landed past the baseline but wasn't called out by the automated setup — called Hawk-Eye — because it had been shut off.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis