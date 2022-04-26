Wimbledon defends 'agonizing decision' to ban Russians

The WTA and ATP tennis tours publicly criticized the All England Club’s decision and reportedly have considered threatening to not award rankings points for Wimbledon. Bolton would not directly address that possibility, but she said there are discussions with the tours “on a day-to-day basis at this point.”

“We think they understand what a challenging position we’re in,” Hewitt said.

In outlining “the factors behind this intensely tough and agonizing decision” in what Hewitt called “an extreme and exceptional situation,” he and Bolton emphasized the role of the British government's guidance about limiting Russia’s influence.

“We recognize that whatever decision we took, we’ll be setting a precedent,” Bolton said. “We made our judgement in the context of the scale of the response to an international war, the consequences of which reach far wider than the sport of tennis. We appreciate that this is an immensely difficult decision on which people have different views, which we respect and we understand, and we are deeply regretful of the impact that this will have on every single player who is affected.”

Asked about the possibility of allowing players from Russia or Belarus to enter Wimbledon if they submitted a written declaration distancing themselves from Russian President Vladimir Putin — as proposed by British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston — Hewitt said: “There would still be the serious risk of participation and success of players being used to support the propaganda machine of the Russian regime. And we know that they do have a history of using sport to advance their cause. And that is a serious matter for us which we could not accept Wimbledon being part of.”

The French Open is the next Grand Slam tournament, beginning May 22, and is expected to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to play as “neutral” participants. The U.S. Tennis Association, which runs the U.S. Open, has not made a decision about players from Russia and Belarus; that tournament starts Aug. 29.

The All England Club said fans from Russia and Belarus can attend Wimbledon, but media from those countries will not receive credentials. No decision has been made about Russian and Belarusian coaches or other support staff who work with players from other nations.

On other topics:

— Defending champion Novak Djokovic and other unvaccinated players will be allowed to compete at Wimbledon, because the British government does not require visitors to have gotten the shots.

— Restrictions on crowd size and other steps taken in 2021 when the tournament returned after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic will disappear. “We’re planning to return to a normal championships this year,” Bolton said, “and so we don’t intend to implement any of the COVID-19 measures that we saw last year in any substantial fashion.”

— With scheduled matches held on the tournament’s middle Sunday for the first time, Wimbledon no longer will contest all 16 women’s and men’s fourth-round singles matches on the second Monday. Those matches will be split between Sunday and Monday, while there will be a mix of women’s and men’s quarterfinals held on the second Tuesday and Wednesday, instead of just having women’s matches on Tuesday and men’s on Wednesday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A spectator holding a Russian flag watches during the men's singles third round match between Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Croatia's Marin Cilic on day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday July 3, 2021. Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday, April 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Combined Shape Caption FILE - A spectator holding a Russian flag watches during the men's singles third round match between Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Croatia's Marin Cilic on day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday July 3, 2021. Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday, April 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption FILE - Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo