Wimbledon: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz extends winning streak to reach 4th round

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz kept his Wimbledon three-peat campaign chugging along by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court on Friday to reach the fourth round.
Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 21 matches overall and 17 consecutive victories at the All England Club, where he has won the past two titles.
The five-time Grand Slam champion shook off a second-set wobble with an early break and by dropping only four points on his serve in the third set.
Struff held tough but Alcaraz broke for a 5-4 lead in the fourth set and served out the victory.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
A tip of the cap to the Wimbledon player who caught his hat when it...
2
Death and destruction overtake Texas Hill Country in the wake of severe...
3
Judge blocks immigrants' deportation to South Sudan one day after...
4
Europe's human rights watchdog concerned over use of force against...
5
Oasis fans go Supersonic as seminal band's long-awaited reunion tour...