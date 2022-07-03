Wimbledon crowds down 7% from 2019; 2nd-lowest since 2007

But this year's Day 1 of the tournament got things off to an inauspicious start, with an announced attendance of only 36,603 — down 14% from the 42,517 on Day 1 in 2019, and the lowest since 2007.

Hard to know, of course, exactly what accounts for the decrease. The coronavirus could be a factor; cases are rising in Britain and three of the top 20 men's seeds withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19. There are big names missing: Roger Federer was not in the field for the first time since 1998; the No. 1-ranked man, Daniil Medvedev, and other athletes from Russia and Belarus were barred from competing because of the war in Ukraine; Serena Williams lost in the first round. Inflation's effects might make some people less inclined to spend money on tickets.

In 2016, there was so much rain in the early going that the first round, which is supposed to conclude on Tuesday, did not wrap up until Thursday. The attendance over the first half-dozen days that year was 236,173 — less than 1% below 2022 and the only non-coronavirus-affected total that has been lower since 2007.

In 2007, the total daily seating capacity for the tournament was 33,653; it currently is 37,140. Some courts do not have stands, plus the daily attendance totals include grounds passes, with allow fans to walk around the grounds and watch matches on a large video screen on the outside of No. 1 Court, aside from getting into smaller courts when there are seats available.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports