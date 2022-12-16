BreakingNews
Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors

Nation & World
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr., Associated Press
33 minutes ago
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play.

White is dealing with a rib injury that twice knocked him out of the Jets' 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. He finished the game, but was examined at a hospital afterward.

White was cleared to practice and said throughout the week he had no doubt he would start Sunday, but team doctors wouldn't clear him for contact. Saleh said White sought other outside medical opinions to see if he could get cleared for contact, but he did not get that clearance.

“We've got to protect the player from the player,” Saleh said.

Saleh said the Jets will re-evaluate White's injury Monday, but acknowledged it will be a short turnaround with New York hosting Jacksonville next Thursday night.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick last year, was benched last month to focus on improving his mental approach and mechanics. The Jets elevated him earlier this week from No. 3 behind White and Joe Flacco to No. 2.

Instead, Wilson will now be the starter with the Jets (7-6) trying to keep pace in the AFC playoff hunt.

