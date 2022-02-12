Hamburger icon
Wilson scores 22, No. 8 Kansas beats Oklahoma 71-69

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) blocks a shot by Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 71-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) blocks a shot by Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 71-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Nation & World
By DAVID SMALE, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Jalen Wilson had 22 points and No. 8 Kansas used a late run to beat Oklahoma 71-69

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 22 points and No. 8 Kansas used a late run to beat Oklahoma 71-69 on Saturday.

The Jayhawks (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) scored 11 straight points during a 15-2 burst to take the lead in the final minutes.

The Sooners closed to 70-69 before Wilson hit a free throw. Jordan Goldwire’s jumper in the last seconds caromed away for Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8).

Christian Braun had 18 points for Kansas. Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack each added 11.

Goldwire had 20 and Tanner Groves 19 for the Sooners. Elijah Harless had 12 points and Jalen Hill had 10.

Neither team got much production from its bench. Oklahoma had just eight points for its reserves while Kansas had only three.

McCormack's hook shot from the baseline with 14:23 left in the second half gave the Jayhawks a 46-45 edge, their first lead since 11-9. Oklahoma pulled away again by five points, but Zach Clemence hit a 3 with 7:01 left to give Kansas the lead — those were the only points off the KU bench.

Braun’s basket moments later gave Kansas a three-point lead. Agbaji hit the front end of a one-and-one and Braun hit a layup late in the shot clock, capping an 11-0 run and giving the Jayhawks their largest lead of the game at 63-57 with 3:50 left in the game. Oklahoma went nearly seven minutes without scoring a point.

Kansas was intent early on getting the ball into the low post. McCormack, who touched the ball on each of the team’s first six possessions, responded by scoring seven of the team’s first nine points.

Oklahoma took an eight-point lead and was up 34-31 at halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: The Sooners had trouble with Kansas’ size. The Sooners were outrebounded 32-26.

Kansas: The Jayhawks maintained their half-game lead over Baylor at the top of the Big 12.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hosts No. 20 Texas on Wednesday night.

Kansas hosts Oklahoma State on Monday night.

____

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots over Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots over Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) blocks a shot by Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 71-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) blocks a shot by Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 71-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) blocks a shot by Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 71-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) shoots under pressure from Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) shoots under pressure from Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) shoots under pressure from Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) blocks a shot by Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) blocks a shot by Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) blocks a shot by Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) blocs a shot by Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 71-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) blocs a shot by Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 71-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) blocs a shot by Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 71-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 71-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 71-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 71-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 71-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 71-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 71-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

