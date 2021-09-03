springfield-news-sun logo
X

Wilson leads New Mexico past Houston Baptist 27-17 in opener

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Terry Wilson Jr. completed 20 of 26 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns and New Mexico, playing its first home game in 642 days, made a winner of second-year head coach Danny Gonzales in his home debut with a 27-17 victory over Houston Baptist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Terry Wilson Jr. completed 20 of 26 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns and New Mexico, playing its first home game in 642 days, made a winner of second-year head coach Danny Gonzales in his home debut with a 27-17 nonconference victory over Houston Baptist on Thursday night.

Wilson tossed a pair of first-quarter TDs — connecting with Kyle Jarvis from 11 yards out and Trace Buckler for a 4-yarder and a 14-0 Lobos' lead. Tyson Thompson put the Huskies on the scoreboard with a 44-yard punt return TD and Gino Garcia added a 45-yard field goal to pull HBU within 14-10 with 4:27 remaining in the half. Wilson answered with a 47-yard scoring strike to Keyonta Lanier to put the Lobos up 21-10 at halftime.

Andrew Shelley kicked a pair of field goals to account for New Mexico's second-half offense.

Blaise Bentsen completed 27 of 47 passes for 196 yards and a score with two interceptions for Houston Baptist, an FCS school. Charles King had seven catches for 64 yards and a score. It was the first meeting between the schools.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people
2
Eastern Washington stuns UNLV 35-33 in double-OT opener
3
Week 1 Preview: Top-five matchup and Tide's new quarterback
4
The Latest: Virus rules in Seoul extended another month
5
Biden message to battered Gulf Coast: 'We are here for you'
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top