Wilson cleared by doctors, will start for Jets at Pittsburgh

The 23-year-old Wilson is the focal point of a franchise looking to end an 11-year playoff drought — the NFL’s longest active skid.

After a rookie season that was marked by early struggles, a sprained PCL that sidelined him four games and a solid finish when he returned, Wilson is being counted on to take a leap in his progress.

He appeared more confident and accurate in training camp, especially in the two weeks before he was injured.

Saleh acknowledged the injury this summer was a setback for Wilson because he was missing valuable practice time and snaps in preseason games. But the coach also said Wilson was taking mental reps throughout and wouldn’t need a ramp-up period before playing.

The Jets didn’t put Wilson on injured reserve so he could practice with the team while he worked his way back from the injury.

