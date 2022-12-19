BreakingNews
13 dogs die in Clark County fire, two firefighters injured
Willie McGinest Jr arrested in alleged assault in California

Nation & World
Updated 16 minutes ago
Authorities say former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. was arrested in connection with an assault at a Southern California nightclub

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with an assault at a Southern California nightclub, authorities said.

The incident occurred Dec. 9 at a West Hollywood club and witnesses identified McGinest as one of the people who were involved, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

McGinest was arrested for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon after coming to the West Hollywood sheriff’s station to give a statement about the incident.

He posted bond and was released, the sheriff’s statement said. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on the allegation.

McGinest spent 15 years in the NFL with New England and Cleveland after playing college ball at the University of Southern California.

