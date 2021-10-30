Williams throws 6 TD passes, No. 4 Oklahoma routs Texas Tech

Oklahoma had won six of its eight games by 12 or fewer points, and the offense, defense and special teams had spent much of the season bailing each other out. The Sooners put it all together Saturday.

Mims caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Williams late in the first quarter — the longest catch of his career — to put the Sooners ahead 14-7.

Williams passed for 268 yards and four touchdowns to four receivers in the first half to help Oklahoma take a 28-7 lead.

Williams then threw touchdown passes of 43 yards to Mims in the third quarter and nine yards to Austin Stogner in the fourth.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders looked flat and didn't play the control-the-clock game as much as many opponents that have had success against the Sooners.

Oklahoma: The Sooners learned they could control a game with Williams’ arm. The Sooners rushed for just 72 yards, yet the offense moved the ball just fine. Williams focused on staying in the pocket much of the game and often was rewarded for his patience.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: At Iowa State on Nov. 13.

Oklahoma: At Baylor on Nov. 13.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Caption Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) Credit: Alonzo Adams Credit: Alonzo Adams

Caption Texas Tech defensive back DaMarcus Fields (23) grabs Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) Credit: Alonzo Adams Credit: Alonzo Adams

Caption Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech Saturday, Oct. 30, 3031 in Norman, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Caption Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) runs past Texas Tech defensive back Malik Dunlap (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 3031 in Norman, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Caption Texas Tech defensive back Malik Dunlap (8) tackles Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 3031 in Norman, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Caption Texas Tech wide receiver Kaylon Geiger (10) makes a catch ahead of Oklahoma defensive back Key Lawrence (12) during the first half an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) Credit: Alonzo Adams Credit: Alonzo Adams

Caption Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) runs in for a touchdown ahead of Texas Tech defensive back Malik Dunlap (8) during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) Credit: Alonzo Adams Credit: Alonzo Adams

Caption Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) escapes a tackle by Texas Tech defensive back DaMarcus Fields (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) Credit: Alonzo Adams Credit: Alonzo Adams

Caption Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams (4) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) Credit: Alonzo Adams Credit: Alonzo Adams

Caption Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) celebrates with wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) after a catch for a touchdown during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) Credit: Alonzo Adams Credit: Alonzo Adams

Caption Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) runs ahead of Texas Tech defensive back Malik Dunlap (8) for a touchdown during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) Credit: Alonzo Adams Credit: Alonzo Adams