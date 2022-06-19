Williams helps Storm beat Liberty in Bird's New York finale

Bird needed about 100 tickets for family and friends who wanted to take in her last game in New York. The crowd — one of the biggest of the season — included her mom, Nancy.

The 41-year-old Bird received a standing ovation from the crowd when she was introduced. She had a relatively quiet first half with two points, three assists and two rebounds as Seattle led 39-37 at the break.

The game was tight throughout, and Seattle (10-6) led 75-72 in the final minute before Williams hit a 3-pointer with 53.3 seconds left from the wing after a scramble for the ball.

Marine Johannes scored a career-high 23 points to lead New York (6-10). Sabrina Ionescu added 12 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Liberty.

RETURN OF DIDI

DiDi Richards played in her second game of the season, returning from a right hamstring injury. She checked in midway through the first quarter. Richards finished the game playing 13 minutes and scored one point and four rebounds.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) goes to the basket past New York Liberty forward Natasha Howard during the first half of WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) goes to the basket against New York Liberty center Stefanie Dolson (31) New York Liberty during the first half of WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)