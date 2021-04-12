William, Harry remember Prince Philip's wit, service to UK

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke,'' Harry said. “But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.''

The comments came as Britain's House of Commons, which was recalled early from its Easter recess, began offering tributes to Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Philip was “shaped and protected the monarchy through all the vicissitudes” of the past last seven decades.

“He gives us all a model of selflessness and of putting others before ourselves,'' Johnson said. “He made this country a better place.”

A plaque at the base of a tree planted by Prince Philip in 1958 at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, Devon, where the he first met the Queen whilst training as a young naval cadet, England, Monday, April 12, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall

