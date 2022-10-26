Will Ravens make Bucs lose 3 in a row? Pro Picks says no

The Buccaneers are 1 1/2-point underdogs at home, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks leans slightly toward the home team.

BUCCANEERS, 23-21

Chicago (plus 9 1/2) at Dallas

Justin Fields played well in Chicago’s rout over New England. Micah Parsons and the Cowboys present a tougher challenge for the Bears.

BEST BET: COWBOYS, 26-13

San Francisco (minus 1 1/2) at Los Angeles Rams

The 49ers have won seven straight regular-season games against the Rams, who beat San Francisco in the NFC title game last season. The Rams are getting little respect as home underdogs coming off a bye.

UPSET SPECIAL: RAMS, 23-20

Tennessee (minus 2 1/2) at Houston

Whether it’s a banged-up Ryan Tannehill or rookie Malik Willis starting at quarterback for the Titans, expect a heavy dose of Derrick Henry against the Texans.

TITANS, 23-17

Pittsburgh (plus 10 1/2) at Philadelphia

Philly is fired up. The Phillies are in the World Series. The Eagles are 6-0 and they’re 10 1/2-point favorites at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coming off a bye, the Eagles need to regain that momentum.

EAGLES, 27-12

Denver (plus 2 1/2) vs. Jacksonville in London

Russell Wilson’s status makes this a tough call in a matchup of 2-5 teams. Trevor Lawrence was a yard short from potentially beating the Giants.

JAGUARS, 17-16

Las Vegas (minus 1 1/2) at New Orleans

Josh Jacobs has been on an impressive three-game stretch running the ball for the Raiders. The injury-depleted Saints should be rested after playing Thursday.

RAIDERS, 28-24

Carolina (plus 4 1/2) at Atlanta

After shocking Brady and the Bucs, the Panthers face the inconsistent Falcons.

FALCONS, 23-17

Miami (minus 3 1/2) at Detroit

Tua Tagovailoa is back and the Dolphins are undefeated in games he finishes. The Lions are better than their record.

LIONS, 30-27

Arizona (plus 3 1/2) at Minnesota

DeAndre Hopkins makes the Cardinals more complete on offense. The Vikings could be rusty after a bye.

CARDINALS, 26-24

New England (minus 1 1/2) at New York Jets

Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones? Somehow the Patriots are road favorites against the Jets.

PATRIOTS, 23-19

New York Giants (plus 3) at Seattle

The Giants keep winning and getting little respect. Geno Smith has the surprising Seahawks leading the NFC West.

SEAHAWKS, 24-20

Washington (plus 3) at Indianapolis

It’s Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke instead of Carson Wentz vs. Matt Ryan.

COLTS, 22-17

Green Bay (plus 10 1/2) at Buffalo

Aaron Rodgers has never been a double-digit underdog until now. The Packers are trying to snap a three-game losing streak and avoid embarrassment against the Bills.

BILLS, 31-23

Cincinnati (minus 3) at Cleveland

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are rolling.

BENGALS, 30-17

2022 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 7-7. Against spread: 8-6.

Season: Straight up: 64-44. Against spread: 58-49-1.

