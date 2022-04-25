Wildfires tear across several states, driven by high winds

Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation joined Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on a call Monday with officials from the White House and federal agencies to appeal for more federal ground resources ahead of another blast of strong fire-fueling winds expected later in the week.

Thanks to lighter winds in the Midwest on Monday, firefighters made significant progress on the fire that's burned about 70 square miles (181 square km) of mostly grasslands and farmland near the Nebraska-Kansas state line. It's now estimated to be about 47% contained.

They made the most of the opportunity Monday to dump water in dry creeks and draws filled with cottonwoods where dense fuels and brush has built up ahead of the return of more dangerous conditions expected on Tuesday, said Jonathan Ashford, spokesman for the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team.

“It's supposed to be about 20 degrees warmer tomorrow, lower humidity and increased wind,” he said Monday night.

In Arizona, firefighters also took advantage of lighter winds to boost containment of a more than 33-square-mile (85 square-kilometer) blaze that has been burning outside of Flagstaff for more than a week. Strong winds that had fueled the fire are expected to return later this week. Meanwhile, hundreds of evacuated residents were given the go-ahead on Sunday to return home.

About 160 firefighters, emergency management personnel and others — twice as many as the day before — were helping fight the fire in Nebraska by Monday evening.

Known as the Road 702 Fire, it has destroyed at least six homes and threatened 660 others, along with 50 commercial or farm buildings, Ashford said.

A retired Cambridge, Nebraska, fire chief who was helping as a fire spotter in Red Willow County died Friday night after his truck went off the road in a blinding haze of smoke and dust. The body of John Trumble, 66, of Arapahoe, was recovered around early Saturday.

Trumble was the second person in a month to die while fighting a wildfire in southwest Nebraska. Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull, 54, was killed in a collision with a water tanker on April 7 in Furnas County as smoke cut visibility to zero.

Nebraska remains critically dry, said Ashford, who urged residents to use caution when doing anything that could spark a fire.

“The last thing we need is to have another fire started that we have to then fight,” he said.

____

Susan Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Associated Press writer Scott Sonner contributed to this report from Reno, Nevada.

Combined Shape Caption San Miguel County Sheriff's Officers patrol N.M. 94 near Penasco Blanco, N.M. as the Calf Fire burns near by Friday, April 22, 2022. Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, as wind-fueled flames chewed up wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland and towering plumes of smoke filled the sky. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore Combined Shape Caption San Miguel County Sheriff's Officers patrol N.M. 94 near Penasco Blanco, N.M. as the Calf Fire burns near by Friday, April 22, 2022. Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, as wind-fueled flames chewed up wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland and towering plumes of smoke filled the sky. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore

Combined Shape Caption The Calf Fire burns northwest of Las Vegas in San Miguel County Friday, April 22, 2022. Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, as wind-fueled flames chewed up wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland and towering plumes of smoke filled the sky.(Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore Combined Shape Caption The Calf Fire burns northwest of Las Vegas in San Miguel County Friday, April 22, 2022. Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, as wind-fueled flames chewed up wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland and towering plumes of smoke filled the sky.(Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore

Combined Shape Caption Maria Elena Valdez, left, a volunteer at a fire evacuation shelter in northeast New Mexico, helps Maggie Mulligan, center, and Brad Gombas walk and water nine of their dogs outside the shelter Friday, April 22, 2022, in Las Vegas, N.M. Mulligan and Gombas, of rural Ledoux fled their ranch but had to leave their horses behind and they're not sure when the can back. Mulligan, a dog breeder, had 5 puppies in the back of her SUV. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio Combined Shape Caption Maria Elena Valdez, left, a volunteer at a fire evacuation shelter in northeast New Mexico, helps Maggie Mulligan, center, and Brad Gombas walk and water nine of their dogs outside the shelter Friday, April 22, 2022, in Las Vegas, N.M. Mulligan and Gombas, of rural Ledoux fled their ranch but had to leave their horses behind and they're not sure when the can back. Mulligan, a dog breeder, had 5 puppies in the back of her SUV. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio

Combined Shape Caption Plumes of smoke rise from a pair of growing wildfires in northeast New Mexico on Friday, April 22, 2022 outside Las Vegas, N.M.. Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio Combined Shape Caption Plumes of smoke rise from a pair of growing wildfires in northeast New Mexico on Friday, April 22, 2022 outside Las Vegas, N.M.. Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio

Combined Shape Caption Kylee Moberg tries to get through a road block on N.M. 94 to get to her friend and horses, Friday April 22, 2022. Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, as wind-fueled flames chewed up wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland and towering plumes of smoke filled the sky.(Eddie Moore=/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore Combined Shape Caption Kylee Moberg tries to get through a road block on N.M. 94 to get to her friend and horses, Friday April 22, 2022. Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, as wind-fueled flames chewed up wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland and towering plumes of smoke filled the sky.(Eddie Moore=/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore

Combined Shape Caption The Calf Fire burns near Penasco Blanco, N.M. in San Miguel County Friday, April 22, 2022. Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, as wind-fueled flames chewed up wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland and towering plumes of smoke filled the sky.(Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore Combined Shape Caption The Calf Fire burns near Penasco Blanco, N.M. in San Miguel County Friday, April 22, 2022. Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, as wind-fueled flames chewed up wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland and towering plumes of smoke filled the sky.(Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore

Combined Shape Caption Lukas Snart, of Cimarron, N.M. sits in his truck at a police road block on NM21 south of Cimarron, N.M. Friday, April 22, 2022. Police blocked the road that leads to the Philmont Scout Ranch because of the Cooks Peak Fire. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore Combined Shape Caption Lukas Snart, of Cimarron, N.M. sits in his truck at a police road block on NM21 south of Cimarron, N.M. Friday, April 22, 2022. Police blocked the road that leads to the Philmont Scout Ranch because of the Cooks Peak Fire. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore

Combined Shape Caption Fire still burns in one of the trees where a fire occurred on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The fire came to just across the road from houses, some still under construction in northern Colorado Springs. Homes were evacuated in the area, because of the gusting winds, some up to 50 mph. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jerilee Bennett Credit: Jerilee Bennett Combined Shape Caption Fire still burns in one of the trees where a fire occurred on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The fire came to just across the road from houses, some still under construction in northern Colorado Springs. Homes were evacuated in the area, because of the gusting winds, some up to 50 mph. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jerilee Bennett Credit: Jerilee Bennett

Combined Shape Caption Firefighters work on hot spots in an area that burned trees across from a building under construction, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The fire occurred in a ravine across the road from a heavily populated area along Voyager Parkway, near houses, some still under construction. Homes were evacuated in the area, because of the gusting winds, some up to 50 mph. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jerilee Bennett Credit: Jerilee Bennett Combined Shape Caption Firefighters work on hot spots in an area that burned trees across from a building under construction, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The fire occurred in a ravine across the road from a heavily populated area along Voyager Parkway, near houses, some still under construction. Homes were evacuated in the area, because of the gusting winds, some up to 50 mph. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jerilee Bennett Credit: Jerilee Bennett

Combined Shape Caption A firefighter knocks down flames trying to come up out of the ravine where a fire occurred on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The fire came to just across the road from houses, some still under construction in northern Colorado Springs. Homes were evacuated in the area, because of the gusting winds, some up to 50 mph. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jerilee Bennett Credit: Jerilee Bennett Combined Shape Caption A firefighter knocks down flames trying to come up out of the ravine where a fire occurred on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The fire came to just across the road from houses, some still under construction in northern Colorado Springs. Homes were evacuated in the area, because of the gusting winds, some up to 50 mph. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jerilee Bennett Credit: Jerilee Bennett

Combined Shape Caption The Calf Canyon Fire burns north of Las Vegas near the San Miguel and Mora County line Monday April 25, 2022. (Eddie Moore//The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore Combined Shape Caption The Calf Canyon Fire burns north of Las Vegas near the San Miguel and Mora County line Monday April 25, 2022. (Eddie Moore//The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore

Combined Shape Caption The burned and twisted frame of a bicycle that once belonged to Trisha Peralta lies in the rubble of a burned shed on her family's property Monday, April 25, 2022 after the Tunnel Fire destroyed the property, including the house, the week before. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons Combined Shape Caption The burned and twisted frame of a bicycle that once belonged to Trisha Peralta lies in the rubble of a burned shed on her family's property Monday, April 25, 2022 after the Tunnel Fire destroyed the property, including the house, the week before. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons

Combined Shape Caption New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, left, talks Connie Guinn and her granddaughter, Bella Guerrero Munoz, at the emergency evacuation center in Las Vegas, Monday April 25, 2022. The Calf Canyon Fire has forced the evacuation of Guinn and her family, from Laboux, and many residents of San Miguel and Mora County. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore Combined Shape Caption New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, left, talks Connie Guinn and her granddaughter, Bella Guerrero Munoz, at the emergency evacuation center in Las Vegas, Monday April 25, 2022. The Calf Canyon Fire has forced the evacuation of Guinn and her family, from Laboux, and many residents of San Miguel and Mora County. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore

Combined Shape Caption The Calf Canyon Fire burns north of Las Vegas near the San Miguel and Mora County line Monday April 25, 2022. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore Combined Shape Caption The Calf Canyon Fire burns north of Las Vegas near the San Miguel and Mora County line Monday April 25, 2022. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore

Combined Shape Caption New Mexico's Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, talks with from left, Shari Romo, Alfred Romo, Alfred Romero, and her granddaughter Jessa Abeyta, 5, all from Mora, at the emergency evacuation center in Las Vegas, Monday April 25, 2022. The Calf Canyon Fire has forced the evacuation of many residents of San Miguel and Mora County. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore Combined Shape Caption New Mexico's Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, talks with from left, Shari Romo, Alfred Romo, Alfred Romero, and her granddaughter Jessa Abeyta, 5, all from Mora, at the emergency evacuation center in Las Vegas, Monday April 25, 2022. The Calf Canyon Fire has forced the evacuation of many residents of San Miguel and Mora County. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore

Combined Shape Caption Edward Leazier comforts Sheila Dobson as the two survey what is left of their family home on Monday, April 25, 2022, after the Tunnel Fire burned through the community east of Flagstaff, Ariz., off of Brandis Way. Residents are just now being let back in to see the damage and begin the process of picking up in the wake of the wildfire. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons Combined Shape Caption Edward Leazier comforts Sheila Dobson as the two survey what is left of their family home on Monday, April 25, 2022, after the Tunnel Fire burned through the community east of Flagstaff, Ariz., off of Brandis Way. Residents are just now being let back in to see the damage and begin the process of picking up in the wake of the wildfire. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Rachel Gibbons Credit: Rachel Gibbons

Combined Shape Caption New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, talks with Floyd Trujillo, from Upper Rociada, at the emergency evacuation center in Las Vegas, Monday April 25, 2022. The Calf Canyon Fire has forced the evacuation of many residents of San Miguel and Mora County. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore Combined Shape Caption New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, talks with Floyd Trujillo, from Upper Rociada, at the emergency evacuation center in Las Vegas, Monday April 25, 2022. The Calf Canyon Fire has forced the evacuation of many residents of San Miguel and Mora County. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore