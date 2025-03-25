Wildfires ravage southern South Korea, killing 18 people and destroying a 1,300-year-old temple

Officials in several southeastern cities and towns had ordered residents to evacuate Tuesday as firefighters struggled to contain multiple blazes fueled by dry winds. The largest fires were in Andong, the neighboring counties of Uiseong and Sancheong, and the city of Ulsan, according to South Korea's Interior Ministry.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials had said firefighters had extinguished most of the flames from the largest wildfires in those areas, but wind and dry conditions allowed the blazes to spread again.

Nearly 9,000 firefighters, more than 130 helicopters and hundreds of vehicles were battling the fires, but efforts were partially suspended overnight as the winds strengthened.

The blaze in Uiseong destroyed Gounsa, a temple built in the 7th century, according to officials from the Korea Heritage Service. Some of the temple’s treasures, including a stone Buddha statue, were evacuated before the fire reached the wooden buildings.

The Korea Forest Service said firefighters were fighting at least five active wildfires nationwide as of Wednesday morning.

The service had raised its wildfire warning to the highest "serious" level nationwide Tuesday, requiring local governments to assign more workers to emergency response, tighten entry restrictions for forests and parks, and recommend that military units withhold live-fire exercises. Four firefighters and government workers were killed in Sancheong on Saturday after being trapped by fast-moving flames driven by strong winds.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the country's acting leader, has vowed an all-out effort to contain the wildfires and also urged public vigilance as dry spring weather persists.

Government officials suspect human error was the cause of several of the fires, possibly due to the use of fire while clearing overgrown grass in family tombs or sparks from welding work.

Associated Press writer Hyung-jin Kim contributed to this report.

