X

Wildfire on German military training site contamined with ammunition

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
34 minutes ago
Officials say strong winds have fanned flames at a wildfire on a German military training site that is known to contain large amounts of ammunition, causing it to double in size

BERLIN (AP) — Strong winds have fanned flames at a wildfire on a German military training site that is known to contain large amounts of ammunition, causing it to double in size, officials said Monday.

The fire near Jueterbog, south of Berlin, had been simmering for days as authorities scrambled to prevent it reaching surrounding villages.

Firefighters have cleared large strips of land to contain the blaze but are avoiding the training grounds itself, where several explosions were heard Monday, officials said.

Weeks of dry weather have increased the risk of wildfires in eastern Germany, with some regions on the second-highest alert level.

Meteorologists say rain predicted for the coming days may lower the threat of wildfires again.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Coco Gauff reaches the French Open quarterfinals for the third...
2
Austrian party reverses leadership result after spreadsheet hiccup
3
Missouri man set for execution on 'emotional roller coaster,' attorney...
4
It will take days to collect debris from plane that flew over...
5
Memorial for Las Vegas mass shooting takes shape as 5 potential designs...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top