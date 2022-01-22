Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury

Nation & World
Updated 44 minutes ago
A wind-driven wildfire in coastal California has forced evacuations in the Big Sur area and authorities to shut down a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A wind-driven wildfire broke out late Friday in the rugged mountains above Big Sur, forcing residents to evacuate from their homes and authorities to shut down a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway.

The fire started in a canyon and was pushed by 35 mph winds to the sea, jumping the highway and burning on the west side. It burned at least 2.3 square miles (6 square kilometers) and was 5% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Saturday.

The Monterey County Sheriff's office ordered evacuations in the Palo Colorado Canyon around 9:30 p.m. and shut down an iconic stretch of the twisting Highway 1.

Evacuees shared on social media dramatic images of burning flames behind iconic Bixby Bridge. The concrete bridge spans the deep and wild canyon along the highway and has been the backdrop of many car commercials, movies and TV shows, most recently the HBO drama “Big Little Lies.”

Strong winds were recorded in higher elevations across the San Francisco Bay Area overnight. The National Weather Service said a similar windy event happened nearly a year ago on the night of Jan. 18. A red flag warning of extreme fire danger was issued then due to the strong winds and much drier conditions.

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns a fence off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

The Colorado Fire burns a fence off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns a fence off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns along below Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

The Colorado Fire burns along below Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns along below Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns behind a house off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

The Colorado Fire burns behind a house off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns behind a house off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
A California Highway Patrol officer drives south on Highway 1 as the Colorado Fire burns near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

A California Highway Patrol officer drives south on Highway 1 as the Colorado Fire burns near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
A California Highway Patrol officer drives south on Highway 1 as the Colorado Fire burns near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns under Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

The Colorado Fire burns under Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns under Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury

caption arrowCaption
Brandon Crenshaw takes photos as a fallen tree sits on top of his car after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Brandon Crenshaw takes photos as a fallen tree sits on top of his car after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
Brandon Crenshaw takes photos as a fallen tree sits on top of his car after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
A fallen tree off sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

A fallen tree off sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
A fallen tree off sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
A fallen tree sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

A fallen tree sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
A fallen tree sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
A man takes photos as fallen trees block the street after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

A man takes photos as fallen trees block the street after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
A man takes photos as fallen trees block the street after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
Brandon Crenshaw takes photos as a fallen tree sits on top of his car after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Brandon Crenshaw takes photos as a fallen tree sits on top of his car after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
Brandon Crenshaw takes photos as a fallen tree sits on top of his car after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
A fallen tree sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

A fallen tree sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
A fallen tree sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
Fallen tree sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Fallen tree sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
Fallen tree sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
A fallen tree leans on a home after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

A fallen tree leans on a home after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
A fallen tree leans on a home after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
A fallen tree leans on a home after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

A fallen tree leans on a home after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
A fallen tree leans on a home after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
A fallen tree sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

A fallen tree sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
A fallen tree sits on top of a vehicle after strong winds in Upland, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The strong winds bring the potential for fires, downed trees, powerlines and other debris. In the higher canyons and the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, isolated wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph, officials said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

In Other News
1
Coast along Virginia and the Carolinas gets snow, ice
2
US women's hockey once again led by a shining Knight
3
Witnesses: Extremists abduct 17 girls in northeast Nigeria
4
2 priests, 2 lay people to be beatified in El Salvador
5
US-backed fighters chase IS gunmen near prison in Syria
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top