Breaking: New Springfield transportation system delayed; drivers, riders share concerns

Wild trade for Tarasenko and Isles sign Romanov to an 8-year deal on eve of NHL free agency

The Minnesota Wild got a two-time Stanley Cup champion for nothing on the eve of NHL free agency, and the New York Islanders locked up one of their top young players to a long-term contract
FILE - New York Islanders' Alexander Romanov (28) tries to control the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, March 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - New York Islanders' Alexander Romanov (28) tries to control the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, March 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, file)
Nation & World
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago
X

The Minnesota Wild got a two-time Stanley Cup champion for nothing on the eve of NHL free agency, and the New York Islanders locked up one of their top young players to a long-term contract.

The Wild acquired winger Vladimir Tarasenko from the Detroit Red Wings on Monday for future considerations. The Islanders re-signed defenseman Alexander Romanov to an eight-year contract that a person with knowledge of the extension said is worth $50 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were not disclosed. Romanov will count $6.25 million against the salary cap through the 2032-33 season.

Tarasenko, 33, has one year left on his contract at a salary cap hit of $4.75 million. He helped Florida win the Cup last year after being a key part of St. Louis' championship run in 2019.

The Utah Mammoth also traded young forward Matias Maccelli to Toronto for a conditional 2027 third-round pick. It turns into a second-rounder in 2029 if Maccelli has 51-plus points and the Maple Leafs make the playoffs next season.

“We appreciate everything that Matias has done for the organization,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. “He is a great person, consummate professional, and we wish him all the best.”

The moves came with the league awaiting what happens with Leafs pending free agent Mitch Marner and who the back-to-back defending champion Panthers are able to bring back between Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad. They already re-signed Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett to an eight-year, $64 million contract.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

FILE - Detroit Red Wings right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (11) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild,, Feb. 25, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Utah Hockey Club left wing Matias Maccelli skates with the puck against the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Jan. 4, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Years after learning soccer in their basement, brothers Brenden and...
2
Jury deliberations begin and quickly hit a snag at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’...
3
Sen. Thom Tillis in stepping aside goes the way of other Republicans...
4
Tropical Storm Flossie strengthens, hurricane warning issued for...
5
Trump is expected to sign an executive order ending US sanctions on...