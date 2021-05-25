Wild stave off elimination with just 14 shots, top Vegas 4-2

Stone opened the scoring when he took a touch pass from Alex Tuch, skated into the zone down the left side, and fired a wrist shot under Talbot’s glove.

It wouldn’t take long for the Wild to answer, as Kaprizov — the favorite to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie — notched his first career playoff goal of the season, ending Minnesota’s scoreless skid at 120 minutes, 36 seconds.

Parise made it 2-1 after an initial shot caromed off the end boards, and he was able to fire a bank shot from below the goal line off the back of Fleury.

Greenway extended the lead when he punched home his own rebound that Fleury couldn’t handle. It marked the first time the Golden Knights allowed three goals in a playoff period in 11 games, dating to the postseason bubble last season.

Martinez got his first point of the postseason during a second-period power play when he ripped a one-timer from the right side after Alex Pietrangelo’s perfectly placed pass arrived at the blade of his stick.

The Knights dominated the second period with relentless pressure in their offensive zone, outshooting the Wild 23-1 and 9-0 with high-danger chances, but only had Martinez’s goal to show for it.

Vegas failed to carry the energy into the final period, firing only two shots on goal over the first 11 minutes of the third. By the 4-minute mark, the Golden Knights had outshot Minnesota 10-4 in the period, but Talbot held firm between the pipes, stopping everything thrown his way, including a pair of incredible saves during back-to-back, point-blank shots by Reilly Smith to preserve the lead.

An empty-net goal from Sturm off the boards with 38.5 seconds left provided the final margin.

Minnesota Wild players celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) shoots against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) is introduced before an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) blocks a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise (11) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher