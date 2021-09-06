Wiggling twin panda cubs are born at the Madrid Zoo

Panda cubs are born without hair and with pink skin, and are completely depend on their mother for at least four months.

China's Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding sent two experts for the births in Madrid, the zoo said, and they will be assisting with the first weeks of breastfeeding.

Conservation efforts, including panda breeding in captivity, have brought the giant pandas from the brink of extinction. The species is now listed by the IUCN conservation group as “vulnerable.”

There are about 1,800 pandas living in the wild in China and about 500 in captivity worldwide, where twin births are not uncommon. The Beauval Zoo, south of Paris, saw a twin panda birth in August.