Wife of slain man says police didn't respond to her 911 report that he had been taken hostage

Campbell said she decided to open the door to try to save her husband, who had been bleeding, but found no pulse on his neck or wrist.

“I shouldn’t have been the one there, the first person to respond,” she said.

She said her husband's uncle, who also went to the scene, called police to report that Qualin Campbell was dead.

When asked about Campbell's 911 call and the police response to it, police spokesman Robert Tornabene said he couldn't comment because there was an “open and active criminal investigation” into the deaths.

Campbell's lawyer, Harry Daniels, said she wants answers from the department about why it did not respond to her call, saying Qualin Campbell might still be alive if they had.

“I can’t think of anything that could take higher precedence than a hostage situation, except maybe an active shooter,” he said.