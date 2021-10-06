Wife of Haiti's slain president meets with judge amid probe

Before departing, Moïse said she was seeking justice for her husband: “I’m calling on everyone who knows something about the assassination of my husband to bring some information to authorities.”

She declined further comment except to say that it is the first time she speaks to the judge about the case and that she would be available any time she is needed. Moïse was flown to Miami after being shot and has been temporarily living there.

Earlier in the day, supporters wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with a picture of Jovenel Moïse chanted and clapped as several yelled that the assassination was a blow for them. Some of them scuffled with critics of Moïse who also were present.

Martine Moïse was interviewed the same day that the ombudsman-like Office of Citizen Protection held a press conference to demand that authorities investigate Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The former chief prosecutor of Port-au-Prince, whom Henry fired, said the prime minister had received two phone calls from a key suspect just hours after the assassination.

Henry recently told The Associated Press that he does not recall receiving those calls, adding that he fired the prosecutor and the justice minister as he accused them of not being credible or ethical.

The Office of Citizen Protection also requested that the United Nations launch an international commission of inquiry.

___

Associated Press reporters Evens Sanon in Port-au-Prince and Dánica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico contributed.

Caption A man cleans the street where armed forces secure the area of the courthouse before the arrival of the widow of slain President Jovenel Moise, Martine Moise, who will give testimony in the ongoing investigation into the assassination of her husband in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn