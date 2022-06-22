Widespread strikes disrupt services in North Macedonia

Government officials said they were seeking a “a systemic, but not an ad hoc solution” to address the growing cost of living crisis.

“We maintain our position that harmonization based on minimum wage should be applied. It needs to be well defined and follow a wage-growth program that does not return to the same debate we have been having for 30 years,” said Fatmir Bitiqi, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs.

North Macedonia, whose population is about 1.8 million people, has more than 130,000 employees in the state administration.