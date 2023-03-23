Why the religious fast for Ramadan, Lent and other holy days

ISLAM — Abstaining from all food and drink -- not even a sip of water is allowed-- and sexual intercourse from dawn to sunset during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is regarded as an act of piety and devotion to God and an exercise in self-restraint. — Islamic scholars say the merits of fasting also include cultivating gratitude and compassion for the less fortunate and poor. — Making donations and helping feed the needy are hallmarks of the month, which also typically sees the devout dedicating more time for prayers, religious studies and reading of the Quran, the Muslim holy book. — Many look forward to the fast as an act of spiritual rejuvenation and purification. — In Islam, fasting is one of The Five Pillars of the faith, along with the profession of faith, prayer, almsgiving, and pilgrimage, which is known in Arabic as hajj. There are exemptions from fasting, including for the sick. — The daily fasting is followed by iftar, or breaking of the fast, often in festive gatherings with family and friends.

JAINISM -- Fasting is an important part of Jainism. It is viewed as a way to cleanse one’s body, including one’s bad karma or actions. Jain fasts could last from one day to more than a month. People may do complete or partial fasts or just give up their favorite foods for a certain period of time.

JUDAISM -- The holiest day of the Jewish calendar involves a 25-hour fasting period that's coupled with prayers for forgiveness. During Yom Kippur, Judaism's day of atonement, Israeli life grinds to a halt -- businesses shut down, roads empty out and even radio and TV stations go silent as the faithful fast for 25 hours and hold intensive prayers of atonement.

SIKHISM -- Sikhism is one of few religions that does not regard fasting as meritorious. Guru Nanak, founder of the Sikh faith, regarded fasting as inferior to the “truth” or “right action,” which he said was superior to fasting, penance or other austerities.

