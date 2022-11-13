Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats

Since Election Day, Nevada continued to count mail ballots that primarily benefited the senator. She won updates in Clark County, the state's biggest, and with a new batch of counted votes on Saturday, she went from nearly 900 votes behind to about 5,000 votes ahead. Laxalt saw his lead of some 19,000 votes after election night dwindle to nearly 900 on Saturday before the latest votes were released.

The AP determined that the incumbent's advantage would hold, even though rural counties are likely to produce votes that favor Laxalt. The AP determined Cotez Masto's lead would carry through additional updates in Reno's Washoe County as well as among provisional and “cured” ballots, or those with signature or date issues.