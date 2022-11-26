Whole Foods decision to pull lobster divides enviros, pols

Whole Foods said in a statement last week that it's monitoring the situation and "committed to working with suppliers, fisheries, and environmental advocacy groups as it develops.”

The company's decision to stop selling lobster drew immediate criticism in Maine, which is home to the U.S.'s largest lobster fishing industry. The state's Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, and its four-member congressional delegation said in a statement that Marine Stewardship Council's decision to suspend its certification of Gulf of Maine lobster came despite years of stewardship and protection of whales by Maine fishermen.

“Despite this, the Marine Stewardship Council, with retailers following suit, wrongly and blindly decided to follow the recommendations of misguided environmental groups rather than science,” Mills and the delegation said.

Whole Foods was not the first retailer to take lobster off the menu over sustainability concerns. HelloFresh, the meal kit company, was among numerous retailers to pledge to stop selling lobster in September after California-based Seafood Watch placed American and Canadian lobster fisheries on its "red list" of seafoods to avoid.