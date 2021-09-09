WHO says Africa's already thin vaccine supply to drop by 25%

“Every dose is precious,” Moeti said. “If companies and countries prioritize vaccine equity, this pandemic would be over quickly.” The WHO says the target of vaccinating 10% of people in Africa by the end of this month is being missed. The goal is to vaccinate 40% by the end of the year.

The Africa CDC says 145 million vaccine doses have been procured across the continent of 1.3 billion people, and 111 million of them, or 77%, have been administered.

But far more are needed, and the rollout of booster shots by some richer countries including the United States also has caused alarm. The WHO director-general on Wednesday called for a delay in administering boosters until the end of the year to address sharp vaccine inequality.

“The problem we have with the third (booster) doses is we have not seen enough science behind that” on when they are needed, Africa CDC director John Nkengasong told reporters on Thursday. “Without that, we are gambling ... It is really still confusing to me why we are moving toward a vast recommendation to third doses.”

He said he fully understands that people with vulnerable immune systems need to boost their protection, but for “otherwise healthy individuals, I just haven’t seen enough science.”

African countries have recently seen a strong resurgence in cases driven by the delta variant, but the WHO Africa director reported a decrease of nearly 25% in new cases last week, “the steepest drop in eight weeks since the peak in July.”

With the world’s lowest vaccine coverage, however, the continent is left vulnerable to another surge or even another variant of the coronavirus, as the highly infectious delta variant already drives outbreaks in many African countries.

Caption Security officers and airport workers receive boxes of Moderna coronavirus vaccine after their arrival at the airport in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. 880,320 doses were delivered forming the second of two shipments totalling 1.76 million doses which were donated by the U.S. government via the COVAX facility, according to the U.S. embassy in Kenya. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

