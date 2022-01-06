WHO: Record weekly jump in COVID-19 cases as omicron surges

“Last week, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported so far in the pandemic,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday. He said the WHO was certain that was an underestimate because of a backlog in testing around the year-end holidays.

The U.N. health agency, in its weekly report on the pandemic, said the weekly count amounted to “just under” 9.5 million new cases and over 41 000 new deaths were reported during the last week.