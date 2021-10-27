WHO: Europe had most COVID-19 cases, deaths over last week

WHO officials have pointed to a number of factors for Europe's virus woes, including relatively low rates of vaccination in some countries in Eastern Europe. Countries including Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and Georgia had some of the highest rates of infection per 100,000 people in the last week.

Overall, WHO's vast Americas region — which has tallied the most deaths of any region from the pandemic, at more than 2.7 million — saw a 1% uptick in deaths over the last week, even as cases fell by 9%.

Cases in WHO's southeast Asia region, which includes populous countries like India and Indonesia, fell 8% even as deaths rose 13% over the last week.

