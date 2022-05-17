WHO: 2nd COVID booster for most vulnerable offers benefits

Some health experts have warned that countries embarking on additional booster campaigns could deplete the world's supply of COVID-19 vaccines before the most vulnerable people in developing countries have been offered a single shot.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended in March that Americans 50 and over be eligible for a second COVID-19 booster shot while the European Medicines Agency has only cleared second booster doses for those 80 and over.

Amid the continuing spread of omicron and its subvariants, the WHO and others have continued to call for accelerated vaccination campaigns.

“What we are seeing is that people who are vaccinated have a much reduced risk of developing severe disease and death,” said WHO's COVID-19 lead Maria Van Kerkhove, warning against the false perception that omicron is mild. “We have solutions for this because we have vaccines," she said.

