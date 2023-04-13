Whitmer signs stricter background check, safe storage bills

Under the legislation signed Thursday, criminal background checks will be required for anyone buying a rifle or shotgun, which had previously only been required for purchases of pistols. The safe storage bills will require gun owners to keep unloaded firearms in a locked storage box or container when it is “reasonably known that a minor is or is likely to be present on the premises.” The laws will go into effect next year.

Safe storage requirements gained momentum after Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 years old at the time, killed four classmates and wounded seven other people at Oxford High School. Afterward, he admitting using a gun that was not locked in a box at home and had been purchased for him by his father. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the acts of Ethan, who has pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder charges.

Supporters have also said the safe storage requirements will protect teenagers from using firearms in suicide attempts.

Calling gun violence a "uniquely American problem," Whitmer drew attention to mass shootings across the country during her remarks Thursday, specifically referencing recent shootings in Nashville and Louisville.

Numerous state legislatures across the country are debating ways to address gun violence. A shooting in downtown Louisville this week was the 15th mass killing of the year in the U.S. in which four or more people were killed other than the perpetrator. That is the most during the first 100 days of a calendar year since 2009.

The U.S. is sharply divided over what steps, if any, to take in the face of violence that involves firearms. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an expected Republican presidential candidate who visited Michigan last week, signed a bill this month that allows people in his state to carry concealed firearms without a permit, and without training or a background check. It takes effect July 1.

