Whitehead's 'Harlem Shuffle' among Kirkus Prize nominees

Whitehead's crime story “Harlem Shuffle," his first novel since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Nickel Boys," is a fiction nominee, along with Williams' “Harrow,” “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois," an 800-page historical epic that Oprah Winfrey chose for her book club; Jocelyn Nicole Johnson's “My Monticello”; Mariana Enriquez' ”The Dangers of Smoking In Bed," translated from the Spanish by Megan McDowell; and Pajtim Statovci's “Bolla,” translated from the Finnish by David Hackston.

The nonfiction finalists are Brian Broome's memoir “Punch Me Up to the Gods,” Dara Horn's “People Love Dead Jews,” Tiya Miles' “All That She Carried,” Kristen Radtke's “Seek You,” Katherine E. Standefer's “Lightning Flowers,” and Juan Villoro's “Horizontal Vertigo,” translated from the Spanish by Alfred MacAdam.