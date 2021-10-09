White Sox to start Cease vs Astros, aim to avoid ALDS sweep

Manager Tony La Russa confirmed Saturday the 25-year-old right-hander will get the ball when the series shifts to Chicago. Cease tied Carlos Rodón for the team lead in wins while going 13-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts.

La Russa also said Rodón might pitch a potential Game 4 on Monday after being limited down the regular-season stretch because of shoulder soreness and fatigue. The left-hander has a history of arm and shoulder injuries and threw just 28 innings over the final two months of the regular season. But he also played a big role as the White Sox ran away with the AL Central title at 93-69.