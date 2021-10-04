White Sox optimistic Rodon healthy enough for playoffs

“We remain optimistic that he's going to be able to contribute over the course of the next month,” general manager Rick Hahn said Monday. “Obviously, given the amount of work that he has endured this season, the jump from the previous years, his strength and comfort and general level of soreness and fatigue is something that we continue to monitor.”

Hahn said Rodón will only pitch once during the best-of-five division series against the AL West champion Houston Astros that begins Thursday. If the White Sox advance, they'll evaluate his workload on a series-by-series basis. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday.