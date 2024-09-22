White Sox lose 119th game to tie the AL record as the Padres win 6-2 behind 3 home runs

The 1899 Cleveland Spiders hold the major league record for losses at 20-134.

Chris Flexen (2-15) remained winless in his last 23 starts. The White Sox lost their 20th straight road series.

David Peralta also homered for San Diego (89-66), which maintained a two-game lead over Arizona for the top NL wild card.

The Padres reduced their magic number to two for clinching their second playoff berth in three seasons. They got no help from Atlanta or the New York Mets, who both won Saturday.

Bogaerts gave the Padres a 2-0 lead with his shot to left-center field with no outs in the second inning off Flexen. It was Bogaerts' 11th homer and it came with rookie Jackson Merrill aboard on a leadoff single.

Peralta homered with one out in the third, his eighth. Merrill, considered by some the front-runner for NL Rookie of the Year, hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Díaz hit a two-run shot in the eighth off former Padres reliever Enyel De Los Santos. It was his sixth.

Lenyn Sosa hit an RBI single in the sixth for the White Sox off Martín Pérez (5-5). Bryan Ramos drew a bases-loaded walk from Padres reliever Jason Adam in the eighth.

Pérez held Chicago to one run and two hits in 5 1/3 innings, struck out six and walked three.

Tanner Scott got five outs for his 22nd save.

Flexen allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings, struck out three and walked two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Returned RHP Michael Soroka from a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte and reinstated him from the injured list. Designated RHP Chad Kuhl for assignment. Returned RHP Jordan Leasure from his rehab assignment, reinstated him from the IL and optioned him to Charlotte.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Sean Burke (1-0, 2.25 ERA) and Padres RHP Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.21) are scheduled to start Sunday's series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP