White Sox LHP Rodón throwing perfect game thru 7 vs Indians

Working quickly in short sleeves with the top of his jersey partially unbuttoned on a cool night in Chicago, Rodón has thrown 53 of his 84 pitches for strikes. The crowd of 7,148 cheered loudly when José Ramírez lined to left on a 3-1 pitch for the final out of the seventh.

The gametime temperature was 45 degrees, and most of the other players had on long sleeves. Chicago had an 8-0 lead heading into the seventh.