springfield-news-sun logo
X

White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states

A worker works on the light fixture over the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Caption
A worker works on the light fixture over the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh

Nation & World
By JOSH BOAK, Associated Press
46 minutes ago
The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants

The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants. school money and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit.

A fact sheet for state and local officials that was obtained by The Associated Press is an attempt to ratchet up the public pressure on Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. President Joe Biden has insisted so far on bipartisan backing to increase the cap on debt that was almost entirely accrued before he took office, but McConnell, R-Ky., has been unmoved and has repeatedly said that Democrats must act on their own.

The Treasury Department has engaged in extraordinary measures to keep the government running after the suspended debt limit was reinstated in August at a level of $22 trillion, about $6 trillion less than current total debt load. Treasury's extraordinary measures will be exhausted by October, creating the potential for default.

The debt limit is the amount of money Congress allows the Treasury to borrow to keep the government running.

It was suspended three times during the Trump administration and has been lifted dozens of times since 1960. Created at the start of World War I so Congress would no longer need to approve each bond issuance, the debt limit has evolved into a political weapon as borrowing has sharply escalated over the past two decades.

With the total debt standing at $28.4 trillion, the government would be forced to cut deeply into programs unless the restrictions on borrowing are lifted or suspended. The risk of a recession and turmoil in the financial market would make it harder for states and cities to borrow, while also playing havoc with public pension investments.

The Biden administration's fact sheet makes the case that the pain would be spread among the states because many programs rely on federal dollars. The government's ability to respond to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes or wildfires would be curtailed.

States would face severe Medicaid shortfalls because the federal government covers two-thirds of the costs. About 20% of Americans get their health insurance through Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program.

Roughly $100 billion in infrastructure grants for highways, airports and public transit would be jeopardized. The more than $50 billion for special education, school districts serving poorer students and other programs would also be threatened, as would $30 billion in food assistance and $10 billion for public health.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters as work continues on the Democrats' Build Back Better Act, massive legislation that is a cornerstone of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Caption
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters as work continues on the Democrats' Build Back Better Act, massive legislation that is a cornerstone of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

FILE - In this July 11, 2021 file photo, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference at a G20 Economy, Finance ministers and Central bank governors' meeting in Venice, Italy. The date that the government could face an unprecedented default on its obligations will most likely occur between mid-October and mid-November, a Washington think tank said Friday, Sept. 10. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
Caption
FILE - In this July 11, 2021 file photo, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference at a G20 Economy, Finance ministers and Central bank governors' meeting in Venice, Italy. The date that the government could face an unprecedented default on its obligations will most likely occur between mid-October and mid-November, a Washington think tank said Friday, Sept. 10. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Credit: Luca Bruno

Credit: Luca Bruno

In Other News
1
Woman charged with killing 3 young girls in New Zealand
2
World Bank cancels business report after investigation
3
Raducanu back in Britain and in demand after US Open win
4
Justice Department reviewing policies on transgender inmates
5
Black Iowa police chief faces backlash after bringing change
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top