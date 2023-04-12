White House plots strategy to counter abortion pill ruling

Kacsmaryk’s decision would revoke the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, one of two drugs used in what is considered the most effective and safest way to carry out a medication abortion. There is no precedent for a lone judge to overrule the FDA’s medical decisions, and pharmaceutical executives said Monday they fear the ruling could jeopardize the approval of vaccines and other medications.

A competing ruling by a federal judge in Spokane, Washington, issued on the same day directed federal officials not to hinder access to the drug in at least 17 states where Democrats sued to keep the drug’s availability intact. The issue is likely to be decided by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is still trying to stifle strict new laws that more than a dozen states have imposed to outlaw abortions. The White House will roll out a proposed rule that aims to limit the information law enforcement and state officials can collect from health care providers and insurers to pursue criminal, civil or administrative investigations into women who flee their home states to seek abortions elsewhere.

Under the proposed rule, health care organizations would be prohibited from sharing personal medical records with authorities for investigations related to abortions in states where a woman legally obtained the care. As it stands, health providers and insurers can be compelled to turn over medical records with a court order.

Doctors around the country have voiced concerns about protecting that medical information from law enforcement officials, said Melanie Fontes Rainer, the director of the office of civil rights at HHS.

“We’ve had many conversations with providers, major medical associations and patient advocates about what they’re seeing on the ground and how the federal government can be helpful in ensuring medical records are kept private,” she said in a statement.

