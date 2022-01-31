White House: No 'gaming the system' on Supreme Court pick

“The president is going to select a woman, a Black woman, who is qualified, who is prepared, who has impeccable experience to serve on the court. He's going to do that based on her credentials, of course having a discussion with her and not through gaming out the system," Psaki said.

The White House has yet to designate a official to shepherd the process. But White House officials expect top lawyers in the White House Counsel's office plus White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who has decades of experience working on nominees, to help in the selection process. Biden has pledged a pick by the end of February.

Among the nominees under consideration are Ketanji Brown Jackson, who serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, U.S. District Court Judge Wilhelmina Wright from Minnesota and Melissa Murray, a New York University law professor who is an expert in family law and reproductive rights justice.

U.S. District Court J. Michelle Childs, who has been nominated to the same appeals circuit where Jackson presides, is Clyburn's choice. Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, both of South Carolina, expressed support for Childs.

Breyer, 83, will retire at the end of the term. Any nominee by Biden won't affect the balance of the Supreme Court, which tips 6-3 in favor of conservatives after President Donald Trump put three justices on the court.

Caption White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Caption White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

